Mangaluru, July 19: In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a man in Mangaluru dialed 112 emergency number requesting cops to find his missing footwear. The Mangaluru Police, however, did not disappoint the caller and identified the person who stole his footwear. The accused is yet to be arrested. The stolen clogs were not recovered too.

The complainant visited a hall in Mangaluru to attend a function. He left his clogs outside the hall. When he was leaving, he found out that his footwear was missing. He then dialed 112 emergency number saying that his clogs had been stolen. According to a report of Times of India, responding to the call, cops from Mangaluru North police station, swung into action and visited the hall for further investigation. Mangaluru Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Arrested for Flashing at Two Women Offering Prayers in Thokkotu.

The cops examined CCTV footages and zeroed in on a man who stole the complainant's clogs. The accused was identified as a labourer who was working on the premises. While the accused was identified, he is yet to be arrested. The police are looking for him. The price of stolen footwear remains unclear as the complainant could not provide the purchase bill. Karnataka Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife With Wooden Log After Scuffle Over Petty Issue in Mangaluru; Complaint Filed.

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) or 112 remains operational 24/7. However, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the service is still underutilised. The police department receives about 45 distress calls on a daily average on the ERSS number. Cops encourage people to use the service in times of need.

