Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday announced the enhancement of compensation for loss of life in an attack by a wild animal to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal in this regard taking into account the loss of life and property caused due to attacks by wild animals, mainly in areas close to forests.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

The government also made a provision for assistance for damage caused to houses by wild animals.

"If a house is damaged, then the affected persons will be given a dwelling unit under the Antyaodoya Griha Yojana or a financial assistance equivalent to the house will be provided," the statement issued by the CMO said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Remarks: Copies of Revised Electoral Rolls Shared With Congress and Other Parties in 2024, Says Maharashtra Chief Electoral Office.

If the kitchen, grain storage house or goat shed is damaged, a compassionate assistance amount of Rs 3,000 will be provided, it said.

Similarly, if a concrete wall or compound wall is damaged, a compassionate assistance amount of Rs 5,000 per metre, up to a maximum of Rs 25,000, will be provided, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)