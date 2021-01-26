Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) Odisha achieved 92 per cent of its first-phase inoculation target by Monday, even as the state's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,34,430 after 130 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

Though the state government had set a target of vaccinating as many as 1,92,555 healthcare workers in the initial phase, a total of 1,77,090 persons could be inoculated so far, he said.

A total of 3,50,726 healthcare workers, including sanitation personnel, would be vaccinated in two phases.

The second session of the initial phase will start from January 28 and continue till February 10, he said.

The vaccination programme will remain suspended on Tuesday in view of Republic Day, and from January 31-February 2 due to pulse polio immunisation drive, Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahy said.

Meanwhile, the coastal state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,906 after one more fatality, the official said.

Odisha now has 1,187 active cases, while 3,31,284 people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The fresh cases were detected from Sundergarh (32), followed by Sambalpur (14), among other districts.

Six districts Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nayagarh- did not register any new positive case since Sunday.

The state has conducted over 75.68 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 19,788 on Sunday.

