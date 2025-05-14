Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from his residence in Bhubaneswar, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the boy was kidnapped from his residence in Saheed Nagar police station area when he was playing on the courtyard of the house on Tuesday.

The incident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am on Bhoi Street while the boy's mother lodged a complaint with the Saheed Nagar police station around 6 pm, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said..

"Soon after receiving the complaint about the child's kidnapping, we activated our network and nabbed the accused within three hours and also rescued the boy from a slum area," Singh told reporters.

The accused was known to the boy and the motive behind the kidnapping was ransom, he said.

During the investigation, the police found that, due to a conjugal dispute with her husband, the complainant was staying in Bengaluru with her minor sons and came in contact with the accused during her stay in the southern city, he said.

After nine months' stay in Bengaluru, the boy's mother resolved the issue with her husband and two months back, she came to Bhubaneswar and was staying with her husband, Singh said.

On May 12, however, the accused came to her residence and the next day (Tuesday), the accused kidnapped her younger son and switched off his mobile phone.

Falsely claiming that the kidnapped child was his own son, the accused took him to his brother's rented accommodation at Tarini Nagar in Saliasahi here, the police said.

