Baripada, Dec 13 (PTI) A man was sentenced to seven years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday for raping a 30-year-old woman.

Judge V Sujata of Additional District and Sessions Court in Rairangpur also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict.

The woman was returning home from a weekly market in the Bisoi police station area on June 11, 2020, when the 40-year-old man gave a lift to her. He eventually took her to a forest and raped her, Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das said.

A case was registered under IPC section 376 (rape).

The verdict was based on the statement of the victim, her medical report and the statements of nine witnesses.

