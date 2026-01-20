Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out early on Tuesday at Unit-1 Market in Bhubaneswar, destroying more than 40 shops, as per the officials.

Additional Fire Officer Manoranjan Rout said fire teams brought the blaze under control within an hour.

He added that plastic, polythene, and LPG cylinders stored in shops caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Speaking to ANI, Rout said, "At 1:40 AM, we got a call on the 112 control room of Bhubaneswar that a fire had broken out... 2 teams of the fire station reached the spot... The fire was under control within an hour... There were plastic ropes, polythene, and 5-litre LPG cylinders in the shop, which led to the fire spreading..."

Further information on the incient are still awaited. (ANI)

