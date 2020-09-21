Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 21 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha Naba Kisore Das has ordered an inquiry into the fire that broke out at the Sadguru COVID Care Hospital in Cuttack on Monday.

Terming the fire incident at the hospital as a matter of serious concern, Das asked the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare to instruct the officials or fire department and electricity department to conduct an enquiry into the incident within 24 hours and report compliance for the negligence.

Besides CDM and PHO Cuttack and other senior doctors of Cuttack may be instructed to inspect the hospital for taking immediate steps for smooth, safe shifting of patients to nearby COVID Care Hospital and arrange for immediate treatment, he said. Das has asked the additional chief secretary to apprise him of the action taken in the matter at the earliest.

A major fire broke out in the ICU of Sadguru COVID Hospital in Cuttack on Monday. All the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital have been evacuated safely by the hospital staff, fire services personnel and shifted to another centre by the District Administration. (ANI)

