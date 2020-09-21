Washington, September 21: United States President States on Monday said that he would nominate a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the end of this week. Donald Trump also insisted that the Senate should vote before the US Presidential Elections 2020. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies: US Supreme Court Justice's Last Wish Was to 'Not be Replaced Until New President is Installed'.

In an interview to Fox News, the US President said, "I will announce it either Friday or Saturday, and then the work begins, but hopefully it won't be too much work." Trump added that he would nominate Ruth's replacement after memorial services are over. According to a report published in CNN, Trump will nominate a woman for the post. The US President rejected arguments that the Senate should wait to nominate for the post after the November 3 presidential election. Ruth Bader Ginsburg No More: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Pledges Quick Vote on Next Justice; Joe Biden Disagrees.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, maintained that a nominee should be tapped by the new President chosen by voters in the November 3 election. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump's nominee would get a vote in the Senate.

The US Supreme Court Justice died of cancer at the age of 87 on Friday. Ginsburg, the oldest justice and the second-ever woman to sit on the Supreme Court, where she served for 27 years, was a legal pioneer advocating gender equality, reported Xinhua news agency. She was appointed in 1993 by the then President Bill Clinton and had over the years become the most senior member of the court's liberal wing.

