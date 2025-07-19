Bhubaneswar, Jul 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday, officials said.

She was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, confirmed the incident in an X post, stating: "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that some miscreants at Balanga in Puri district poured petrol on a fifteen-year-old girl on the road and set her on fire."

"The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action," the deputy chief minister said.

Also Read | Betting App Cases: ED Summons Google and Meta for Questioning Over Alleged Promotion of Online Betting Apps.

Three miscreants set the girl on fire in Bayabar village while she was going to her friend's house, eyewitnesses said, adding they fled the spot after the incident.

Local doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital.

Police have reached the village and started an investigation into the matter.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)