Bhadrak (Odisha), Feb 26 (PTI) A clash between two families over a land dispute claimed the life of a person and left three others critically injured in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Chhatrapada village under Pirahat police station limits in the district.

According to police, a verbal duel between the families of Abani Nayak and Amulya Nayak soon turned violent. "Abani allegedly died on the spot after being attacked by members of Amulya's family, while three members of Amulya's family sustained critical injuries in the fight," police said.

Following the incident, Abani's wife Sarojini lodged a complaint at Pirahat police station, alleging that Amulya's family members were responsible for her husband's death, said sub-inspector Champabati Mohanty, who is the investigation officer for the case.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the village and launched a probe.

"Abani's body was sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment," Mohanty said.

