New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday night left for Odisha's Balasore following a horrific triple train crash there, which killed at least 50 people and injured 350 others.

"Landed in Kolkata to the unfortunate news of the train mishap in Balasore. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wish for the earliest recovery and well-being of all, particularly those who are critically injured. Urge all those affected to stay strong. Leaving for Balasore," he tweeted.

Pradhan who belongs to Odisha is a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

