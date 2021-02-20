Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (PTI) At least 65 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 3,36,578, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported from quarantine centres and 27 detected during contact tracing.

Claiming that the COVID-19 situation in the state is "under control", Directorate of Medical Education and Training director CBK Mohanty said the possibility of imposing lockdown cannot be ruled out if the number of new infections rises sharply.

A surge in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in some parts of the country, for which fresh lockdown and night curfew were imposed there to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 14, followed by Khurda (7) and Jharsuguda (5).

He said the district administrations have been given a free hand to announce containment zone in areas where a spike in the number of cases has been recorded.

The death toll remained at 1,914 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Friday.

Khurda district accounted for 337 COVID fatalities, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (173), Cuttack (142) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Seventy-three people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Odisha to 3,34,053, which is 99.24 per cent of the caseload.

The state currently has 558 active cases, which is 0.16 per cent of the caseload, he said.

The health department has so far conducted over 81.47 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 23,823 on Friday, and the positivity rate remains at 4.13 per cent, he added.

