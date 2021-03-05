Bhubaneswar, Mar 5 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,37,620 on Friday as 91 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 53 were reported from quarantine centres and 38 detected during contact tracing.

Sambalpur district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 14, followed by Sundargarh (13) and Balasore (12).

The death toll remained at 1,917 as no new fatality due to the infection has been reported in the state since Wednesday.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 812 active cases, while 3,34,838 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has conducted over 84.27 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 22,132 on Thursday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.01 per cent.

The government has planned to vaccinate prisoners above 60 years of age and jail inmates over 45 years with comorbidities, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)