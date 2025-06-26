Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): Several parts of the Sambalpur city are experiencing heavy and severe rainfall, which is disrupting the residents' daily lives.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across several states till June 30.

Earlier, heavy monsoon showers disrupted normal life across several states, with Gujarat's Surat city grappling with waterlogging and school closures, parts of Maharashtra's Nashik submerged due to an overflowing Godavari river, and rain lashing coastal Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, warning of heavy rain in many parts of western, central, eastern, and southern India over the next few days.

In Gujarat, authorities in Surat ordered the closure of schools after incessant rains triggered severe waterlogging across various parts of the city. Maharashtra also witnessed intense rainfall, with the Godavari river overflowing and inundating parts of Nashik.

Down south, heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala, prompting local authorities to monitor for further rainfall-related hazards.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-region meteorological alert warning of intensified rainfall activity over various parts of the country and a heatwave warning for the Jammu division.

Rainfall activity was likely to increase over Northwest India from 25 June, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over many parts of Central, East, and Northeast India during the next seven days.

As per IMD forecast, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 24th to 30th June; over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 25th to 27th June; and over East Uttar Pradesh during 27th to 30th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during 24th to 27th June; West Rajasthan on 27th; East Rajasthan on 24th and 27th; Haryana and Punjab on 25th and 26th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th and 27th; and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 25th June. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, is likely over Northwest India during 24th to 30th June.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during 24th to 28th June; over Vidarbha on 24th and 25th; over Gangetic West Bengal during 25th to 27th; and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 24th, 25th, 28th and 29th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 24th June; Bihar on 28th; Jharkhand on 26th; and Odisha on 25th and 26th June. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph, is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during 24th to 30th June.

The weather department added that light to moderate rainfall at many or most places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next few days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Karnataka during 24th to 28th June; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 27th; and over Tamil Nadu on 27th and 28th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Interior Karnataka on 24th and Coastal Karnataka during 24th to 26th June. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 40 to 60 kmph are very likely over Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 24th to 28th June, IMD stated. (ANI)

