Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) Senior JMM leader and spokesperson Shivaji Moulik on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In a letter to the JMM Odisha unit president Anjani Soren, Moulik said she is “forced to quit” as the party “frequently changes its stand” on the seat adjustment with other parties of the INDIA bloc.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad to Contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

“Due to this change of stand, our workers are confused. Under such circumstances, it is not possible to continue to work,” he said.

Maulik had been associated with the JMM for over two decades and his resignation could impact the electoral prospects of the party in Odisha, which will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in four phases.

Also Read | ED Reply to Arviind Kejriwal’s Plea: Multiple Routes Used for Transferring Money to Goa Identified, Agency Tells Delhi High Court.

Soren has been fielded from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)