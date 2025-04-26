Bhubaneswar, Apr 26 (PTI) Odisha continued to reel under extreme heat and humid conditions as 14 places across the state recorded temperature at or above 40 degree Celsius even as the IMD warned of thundershowers in several districts on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department's Saturday evening bulletin, Jharsuguda remained the hottest place in the state for eight days in a row, recording 44.7 degrees.

According to the weather office, most places in western Odisha experienced extreme heat.

Jharsuguda was followed by Boudh at 44.5 degree Celsius, Sambalpur (43), Bolangir and Sonpeur (42.2), Angul and Rourkela (42.1) and Sundergarh and Titlagarh (42).

Hirakud logged 41.9 degrees, Nuapada (41.8), Bhawanipatna (41.6), Bargarh (40.4) and Talcher (40.2).

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 36.2 degree Celsius and 36.4 degrees, respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD's forecast for Sunday could bring relief as it issued Orange Warning — be prepared to take action — on thunderstorms, lightnings with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and hailstorms during afternoon/evening over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh, Koraput and Ganjam.

The weather office issued Yellow Warning (be aware) of thunderstorms, lightnings with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph in the afternoon/evening hours over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri.

