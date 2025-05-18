Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) The Odisha government has planned several programmes next month to celebrate the completion of the first year of the BJP dispensation in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Several events such as publication of report cards, exhibitions and public meetings would be conducted at the block, district and state levels from June 11 to 13, they said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Saturday held a meeting to make preparations for the celebration of the first anniversary of the Mohan Charan Majhi government, an official said.

Ahuja advised secretaries of various departments to showcase their achievements through exhibitions, thematic discussions, cultural events, book fairs, information booths and art exhibitions.

The state-level programme will be held here at Janata Maidan, while the districts will host three-day-long events and five-day exhibitions by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), another official said.

The Information and Public Relations Department will release a booklet, highlighting notable achievements of various departments in the last one year of the state government.

The achievements made in the execution of central schemes and projects will also be highlighted in the report, the officials said.

The chief secretary has also directed all major departments to release their report cards, highlighting their successes and achievements.

The reports should include details of the government's efforts in welfare schemes, poverty alleviation and uplifting marginalised communities, he advised.

The culture department has been asked to organise an artist camp in support of the Lalithakala Akademi.

The departments were also asked to publish success stories of various welfare schemes and activities of the government in newspapers and other media.

On the completion of one year, the BJP government will also release the first edition of the ‘Pragati Prabaha', highlighting all development initiatives of the government, the officials said.

The aim is to spread awareness on how citizens have benefited from various schemes, and all departments have been asked to contribute success stories, they said.

The BJP, which formed the government in Odisha for the first time on June 12 last year, has also planned to celebrate the first anniversary in a big way.

