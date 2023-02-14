Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) The Odisha government will set up four new medical colleges and upgrade 147 hospitals under 'Ama Hospital' programme besides developing a state of art cancer care institute, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

This was stated by Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit while speaking at the two-day collectors conference which commenced here on Tuesday.

Also Read | IT Survey at BBC Offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Says 'No One Above Law'.

The new medical colleges are proposed to come up in Kalahandi, Talcher, Jajpur and Kandhamal, Pandit said, adding that the state government has sanctioned Rs 750 crore under 'Ama Hospital' programme.

Stating that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set a motto of 'every life is precious', Pandit said the government was in the process of establishing dedicated cancer and cardiac care hospitals in Jharsuguda in a PPP mode.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2023: 40 Couples Say 'I Do', Tied the Knot on V-Day at Marriage Registrar's Office in Pune.

She said, seven new Medical Colleges have been inaugurated in the past few years while four more medical colleges are in the process. Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar has been upgraded to a Post Graduate Institute.

The establishment of Odisha University of Health Sciences is underway, she said, adding that affordable healthcare projects for setting up hospitals providing specialist care have been planned in four locations like Angul, Barbil, Jharsuguda and Bhadrak, in PPP mode.

The health secretary also said that the 'Bagchi Srishankar Cancer Hospital' with 750 beds and all modern amenities is being established in the state capital.

Another 200 bed state of the art cancer hospital is in the process of being set up by Tata Memorial Center in collaboration with Government of Odisha and Department of Atomic Energy on the NISER campus.

Pandit also said that Odisha is the first and only state in the country to mandate free treatment for all persons, in all public health facilities. The free services include free drugs, diagnostics, OPD, IPD, surgery, ICU, in all government healthcare facilities, from primary health centres to medical college hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)