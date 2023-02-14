Mumbai, February 14: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said no one was above the law and the Income Tax department would share details about the survey it had carried out at the offices of BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai.

"No one can be above the law of the country," Thakur told reporters in Kalyan when asked about the Income Tax surveys on the BBC offices in India. He said the Income Tax Department conducted surveys from time to time wherever there were some irregularities. Income Tax Department Undertakes 'Survey' at BBC Office in Delhi.

"When the surveys are over, it issues a press note or holds a press briefing to share information. I believe that when the I-T Department will complete its survey, it will share details with you," Thakur said. Income Tax Surveys at BBC Offices in Delhi and Mumbai: UK Government Closely Monitoring Situation, Says Report.

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted survey operations at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

The UK-based British public broadcaster said that it was "fully cooperating" with the authorities and hoped that the situation will be resolved "as soon as possible".

