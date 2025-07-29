Keonjhar, Jul 29 (PTI) Two kids drowned in a pond in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Nakjhari village in the Ghatgaon police station area, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's 'Saawan' Swipe at Opposition in Lok Sabha for Doubting Timing of 'Operation Mahadev'.

Amrita, 6, and Bhumika, 7, were playing near the village pond while returning home from school when the incident happened, they added.

Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered, and the post-mortem examinations would be done on Wednesday.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance Tried To Call Me 4 to 5 Times on May 9, but I Did Not Pick Up His Calls, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)