New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Out of the 35.89 crore COVID-19 vaccinations done in the country, 16.63 crore were of women, which is 46.32 per cent of the total inoculations, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the difference of approximately two per cent between estimated proportion of females (for vaccination) and proportion of vaccination of females could be due to earlier guidelines that mentioned pregnancy and lactation as contra-indications for COVID-19 inoculation.

However, subsequent to review of evolving scientific evidence, COVID-19 vaccination has been allowed for lactating women from May 19 and for pregnant women from July 2.

"As per the vaccination coverage reported on Co-WIN as on July 7, out of 35.89 crore vaccinations done across the country, a total of 16.63 crore vaccinations were of women i.e 46.32 per cent of the total vaccinations," she said.

"The COVID-19 vaccination drive does not make any discrimination on the basis of gender, socio-economic conditions or residence etc of citizens," Irani said.

