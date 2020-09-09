Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) at Atmakur town of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of Nellore ACB Inspector Ramesh along with a team of four at 10 am on Tuesday.

They checked the staff and recorded the details of cash with them. Later they inquired Revenue Divisional Officer Umadevi and verified records in the office.

ACB Inspector Ramesh Babu said that they will inform the state level officers the information after the completion of the raid.

Earlier in the day, the officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the office of the Joint chief inspector of factories at Balayya Shastri Layout in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

