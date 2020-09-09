New Delhi, September 9: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) for a partial reopening of schools for students of Class 9 and Class 12 on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers. This would be allowed from September 21, the ministry mentioned.

Rhea Chakraborty was sent to 14-day judicial custody after the court rejected her bail plea. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in drug case related to #Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

President Donald Trump accused the Biden campaign of politicising the search for a Covid-19 vaccine, and said Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris “will never be president.”

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that metro services of Blue Line and Pink Line will be resumed from Wednesday amid COVID-19.

