Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said the officers should develop a work culture of complete transparency in the administrative and accounting service while considering national interest paramount.

Addressing the trainee officers of the 2024 batch of Rajasthan Administrative and Accounting Service at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor emphasized on working for ethical values by linking life management with time.

He said that after joining the state service, the officers should effectively implement the works and development schemes related to public welfare.

The governor, according to an official statement, took information about the work and training of the trainee officers and said they should play a meaningful role in development of the state and the country in future.

Citing the example of Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, who was the first speaker of the Lok Sabha, Bagde said that he laid the foundation of public administration in the country with parliamentary traditions and decorum.

