Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said the clean-up operations at the Ennore Creek was going on in full swing leading to further reduction in oil in the water.

About 240 trained manpower along with 125 boats, oil skimmers, pressure jet cleaning machines, containment and absorbent booms are currently engaged in clearing of oil slick at the creek, CPCL said in an update.

"Containment booms of about 1,500 mts have been installed in eight locations and are being regularly monitored. In these areas, six oil skimmers have been deployed. However, the oil content in the water has further reduced," the subsidiary of IndianOil Corporation said in a statement.

An oil slick has been formed near the Ennore Creek located in north Chennai due to flooding and heavy rains triggered by cyclone Michaung in the state capital and neighbouring districts.

The CPCL said the mechanised cleaning efforts in three out of the five shore areas have been 'successfully' completed and cleaning of affected houses are also being carried out using machinery.

Around 24,000 absorbent pads and 1,000 absorbent socks have been used for removal of oil traces from water surface, the company said.

Three mobile units were deployed in the locality benefitting 2,700 individuals so far, the statement added.

