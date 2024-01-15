Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Keeping in with annual tradition, the old and natural cave route of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was reopened on Sunday, officials said.

The natural route for undertaking pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills is usually reopened during this time of the year after performing a pooja. It is done keeping in view the less number of devotees visiting the shrine during this period, they added.

The officials said the old cave route was reopened on Sunday and pilgrims undertook yatra through it.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), said the pilgrims were facilitated to undertake yatra through the old cave route after a pooja was performed at the shrine today.

He said the shrine board will try to ensure that more devotees undertake the pilgrimage through the old cave, keeping in view the permissible crowd capacity through the route.

To avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims, the authorities have been directed to regulate the darshan through the old cave after considering the rush and congestion, Garg added.

The old cave is annually reopened only during the months of January and February when the rush is very less, the officials said.

For rest of the months, the pilgrims have to pass through the newly-constructed caves to reach to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, they added.

