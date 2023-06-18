Malda (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): An old man, with multiple health issues, has died allegedly after an altercation with his neighbour in West Bengal's Malda, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Mustafa Sk (62), had an altercation on Saturday with his neighbour Abdul Mannan (48) over personal issues. As Mustafa was suffering from multiple health issues, his health deteriorated and he died.

The family of the deceased held Abdul Mannan responsible for his death. However, in the preliminary examination, no apparent major injury could be found on the deceased's body and it has been sent for post-mortem to find out the actual cause of death, said police.

Abdul Mannan has been detained, however, no formal complaint has been filed yet, police added. (ANI)

