New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla paid floral tributes in the Samvidhan Sadan to former Lok Sabha Speaker the late Rabi Ray whose birth anniversary is being observed on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and MPs also paid tributes to Ray on this occasion.

Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary- General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody also paid floral tributes to Rabi Ray.

As per the release, Rabi Ray was born today in the year 1926 at Bhanaragarh village in the Puri district of Odisha. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1967. Ray also served as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. He served as the Speaker of the Ninth Lok Sabha and remained in office from December 19, 1989 to July 9, 1991.

The portrait of Rabi Ray is placed in the Outer Lobby, Samvidhan Sadan and was unveiled by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on February 10, 2014.

Meanwhile, Constitution Day celebrations were held today at the Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament complex.

Om Birla, at the Constitution Day celebrations, called on the nation to put constitutional values into practice, calling it the first essential step towards a developed India. The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the Preamble's "We the People of India" is not just words, but the most powerful expression of India's unity, collective strength, and public welfare.

He said that justice, equal opportunity, and human dignity guaranteed by the Constitution are the strongest foundations of India's democratic character.

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister and MPs were present at the event.

On this occasion, the Constitution of India was released digitally in nine languages: Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Oriya, and Assamese.

An art and calligraphy booklet from the Constitution of India was also unveiled on this occasion.

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Constitution Day is marked by the Central government's celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality. (ANI)

