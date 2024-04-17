Kupwara (J-K), Apr 17 (PTI) People's Conference (PC) chief Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah has a "habit of humiliating people and he needs to get out of the habit of labelling his opponents adversely".

The PC president slammed Abdullah's assertion that his fight in north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency --? where Abdullah and Lone are pitted against each other -- is against Delhi and not against any specific candidate.

Lone questioned the implications of labelling his supporters as "agents of Delhi or manipulated by agencies".

"Omar has a habit of humiliating everyone. I want to ask him that are the people supporting us mere agents of Delhi? Are they manipulated by agencies? Why do you habitually demean and insult the people of Kashmir? Do you hold a license to label and question people's choices, humiliating them in the process?" Lone said.

He also addressed a block meeting with workers from Qaziabad in Langate assembly segment.

"These are the Kashmiri people, standing with us out of genuine love and affection. Our party has been repeatedly victimised by your alliances with Delhi, whether in 1983, 1987, or thereafter. We are the party that genuinely represents the aspirations of victimised Kashmiris," he said.

Lone said the Abdullahs (Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah) and the NC have been "pleading" the BJP for their support.

"You, yourself, have been pleading and begging the BJP for recognition. Farooq Abdullah resorted to public begging in a TV interview for BJP's audience. Show some shame before questioning the loyalty of the Kashmiri people," he further said.

On the issue of abrogation of Article 370, the PC chief further said the NC's attempt to "deceive" the public again on the issue is "disgraceful".

"What moral grounds do they hold to claim the restoration of special status to J-K, a cause they willingly relinquished and now seek to exploit emotionally? They had three sitting MPs when Article 370 was abrogated. What have they achieved in the last five years?" he asked.

However, he said, if the party is serious, they should prepare a roadmap for achieving their objectives and secure assurances from its alliance partners.

