Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Maharashtra government to issue detailed guidelines on Friday to avoid crowd during Christmas and New Year celebrations as the State is once again reporting a steep hike in COVID-19 cases amid fresh concerns raised by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey held a meeting with the COVID-19 task force on Thursday at 10:00 pm via video conferencing, as per Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The guidelines will cover the gathering allowed at wedding ceremonies in hotels and restaurants.

About 615 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours while 17 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases of COVID-19 cases in the state are 7,897.

As many as 23 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state health department.

With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 88. (ANI)

