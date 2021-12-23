Maharashtra reported 1,179 new Covid-19 cases, along with 615 recoveries and 17 deaths in past 24 hours. On the other hand, a total 23 patients tested positive for new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the state tally raised to 88 till date.

