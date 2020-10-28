Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Savitribai Phule Pune University has received complaints that a question asked in a graduation exam hurt social and religious sentiments.

A clarification has been asked from relevant people/departments about the same and University will surely take appropriate action in this regard, but University apologises for the whole incident that happened, a release issued by the University said.

Pune University said that it has also observed that several fake questions are being made and are being circulated to defame the university. In this regards university has initiated legal action accordingly.

Earlier on Tuesday, a question about Jihad was asked in an online exam being conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University for final year students. As soon as the question went viral on social media, it sparked controversy leading to clarification from university officials.

Final year exams of Savitribai Phule Pune University are being conducted online for all students. The question that sparked controversy was asked in Tuesday's exam. (ANI)

