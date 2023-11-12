India News | On Diwali, Indore Artist Creates 14,000 Sq Ft of Rangoli

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Social media is flooded with posts of people celebrating Diwali. In the midst of this, an artist from Indore, Shikha Sharma, created a 14 thousand square feet of rangoli in Indore.

A team of 15 artists, including Shikha, took two days to complete the beautiful rangoli.

The rangoli was made at the Oxford International College of Indore.

Sharma said that through this art, her team has tried to depict several things, including lord Hanuman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even the development and infrastructure of Indore city, among other things.

"We have tried depicting several things in this rangoli. The development and infrastructure of Indore City have been depicted. In this rangoli, we have depicted Lord Hanuman and portraits of PM Narendra Modi and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya," Sikha said.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).

The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location. (ANI)

