New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has taken an initiative to serve food free of cost to attendants of patients admitted at six hospitals in the national capital.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, Birla will flag off six "Prasadam Raths" (food trucks) from his official residence in the national capital on Monday.

These trucks, made available by Birla to 'Aao Sath Chale' organisation, have facilities for cooking and heating food.

Hot, hygienic and nutritious food will be served from these trucks to attendants of patients admitted at six hospitals, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Till now the organisation was providing food in packets to the attendants of 1,000 patients admitted at four hospitals every day. The initiative has now been expanded on the initiative of Birla, according to the statement.

There are plans to extend the service to other hospitals in the national capital, it added.

