Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Naxalism in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli is almost on the verge of being eradicated, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday, adding that the state government would take decisive action against people who support Naxals.

"Naxalism in Gadchiroli is almost on the verge of being eradicated... Our Home Minister has set a target to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, and we are on that path," Shinde told reporters.

"Action will be taken against those who support Naxalism... We will eradicate Naxalism in Maharashtra. Wherever Naxalism existed, development is now taking place, and by eliminating Naxalism, we are promoting development," he added.

An official statement said earlier that Gadchiroli Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested a most-wanted Maoist commander during a joint operation on 27 June.

The arrested individual, Ankal alias Mannu Sulge Pallo, was carrying a bounty of Rs 6 lakh announced by the Maharashtra government.

With this arrest, the total number of Maoists apprehended by Gadchiroli Police since January 2022 has risen to 104, highlighting the effectiveness of continued anti-Naxal operations in the region.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Naxalism has been a major catastrophe for poor tribal regions, leading to the deaths of nearly 40,000 people over the last 35 years, and leaving many more disabled.

"Naxalism has been a major catastrophe for poor tribal regions, leading to the deaths of nearly 40,000 people over the last 35 years, while many more have been left disabled." Shah said earlier Nawa Raipur.

The Union Home Minister stated that when the country becomes free from naxalism in March 2026 under PM Modi's leadership, it will be one of the most significant moments since Independence.

He said that when the history of the eradication of Naxalism is written, the sacrifice, devotion, and hard work of our security forces will be inscribed in golden letters. (ANI)

