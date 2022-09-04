Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): Moradabad Police has arrested a young man named, Sanjay Sharma, for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday. The accused had released a post on Facebook giving a reward of Rs 2 crore for killing along with making indecent remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath.

The accused hacked the Facebook Id of Aatmaprakash Pandit, a resident of Civil lines and on 13th August, allegedly wrote a post making indecent remarks on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to Aatmaprakash Pandit, his Facebook Id has hacked 6 months ago.

The accused said that he was not able to marry his girlfriend and he was upset because of this. Atmaprakash Pandit was putting obstacles in the marriage and after this, the ID was hacked to trap him.

Civil lines police station registered a case after the post was made and nabbed the accused. (ANI)

