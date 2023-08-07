Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 7 (ANI): One person died and several people were injured after a minibus and pickup collided in Barmer district, Rajasthan.

At least 17 people were injured in the accident

They are being provided treatment at a hospital.

DR BL Mansuria, PMO, Barmer Hospital said, “Seventeen patients were brought to the hospital from which one was brought dead. Three patients have fractures while two to three have head injuries, X-ray and CT scans are going on, after which we will decide who is in critical condition,”

Sub Inspector, Barmer police station said, “Patient treatment is going on in the hospital. One person was declared dead whose name is Ganpat Singh.”

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

