One must be extra careful when driving around heavy vehicles. In a video doing the internet rounds, a car is seen being stuck in a truck's dumper. The truck drags the car for a few kilometres. The incident took place in Karnataka's Udupi on Monday. The Santro car was travelling from Sagar to Mangalore. The car got stuck beneath the truck’s chassis after rear-ending it in the Padubidri police limits of the Udupi district. The truck driver seemed to be unaware of the car being stuck in the dumper and was stopped later by public intervention. Ceiling Collapse in US Viral Video: Virginia Family Watches in Shock as Dining Room's Ceiling Crashes Down.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

WATCH: In a bizarre incident, the driver of a tipper truck drove the vehicle for about 2 kms dragging a car that got stuck beneath truck’s chassis after rear-ending it in Padubidri police limits of Udupi district on July 17, Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eUv2XYuHS8 — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 17, 2023

