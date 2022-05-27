New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) One person was killed and two others injured on Friday evening when the roof of an under-construction house in west Delhi's Mundka area caved in, officials said.

The fire officials said they received the information regarding the incident at 5.24 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Delhi | Lanter of an Under-construction Building Collapsed in Firni Road, Mundka Area This … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A senior police officer said one person has died and two suffered injuries.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | NIA Special Court Sentences Parbhani Convict With ISIS Links To 7 Years Of Imprisonment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)