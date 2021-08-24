Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was held by the Special Investigation Branch in Himachal Pradesh's Bhuntar and five grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession.

The team of the Special Investigation Branch on Monday raided the residence of the accused Ajay alias Chhotu and allegedly seized the drug.

"The accused was selling heroin in Bhuntar. The accused has been arrested and the remand of the accused is being obtained by presenting the court on Tuesday," the police alleged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

