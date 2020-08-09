Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) A van driver was killed when the vehicle overturned near Shankarpur village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Raja Chhannu Maraskolhe (35) was speeding at the time of the accident on Saturday evening, an official said.

A case has been registered by police.

