Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): One person was killed and another was left injured in an incident of firing at the Dahisar branch of State Bank of India in the limits of MHB Police Station, Mumbai on Wednesday.

The accused are currently on the run.

As per the police, at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, two masked men entered the bank and started the firing, which killed an employee at the bank and left a security guard injured. Both the accused escaped the bank premises after looting Rs 2.5 lakhs in cash.

Speaking to media, Additional Commissioner of Police, Praveen Padwal said, "At around 3 pm, two masked men entered the bank and started firing, which unfortunately killed the employee. Both men ran away after looting cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Police have deployed eight teams for the investigation of the case." (ANI)

