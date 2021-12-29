Chennai, December 29: A post-graduate student of Chennai's Presidency College died by suicide on Tuesday. He ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train. The incident took place at the Thiruninravur Railway Station. The deceased has been identified as Kumar. He was a resident of Ranipet. Kumar took the extreme step after he was allegedly humiliated by a group of students. Karnataka: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Mangaluru Due To Financial Crisis.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Kumar was at Thiruninravur railway station when he was intercepted by a group of Pachaiyappa's College students. He was allegedly teased and harassed by them. The students of Pachaiyappa's College left the spot.

Before leaving, they told Kumar that they were sparing his life and asked him to consider his life to be alms given by them, reported the media house. They then ganged up against Kumar and teased him. After the humiliation, Kumar decided to end his life. He sent an audio message to his friends before ending his life. Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Harassed By Two Boys In Barmer; Case Registered.

As per the report, in the audio message, Kumar said that he wanted to end his life which was given to him "as alms.". A case has been registered at the Tiruvallur railway police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

