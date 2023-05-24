Baghpat (UP), May 24 (PTI) One person was killed and two injured in a violent clash between two rival groups in the Chhaprauli area here, police said on Wednesday.

The clash took place on Tuesday night in which both parties attacked each other with lathis, resulting in the death of Gajendra (42), Chhaprauli police station in-charge Ravi Ratna said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Concludes His Three-Day Australia Visit, Says India, Australia Will Keep Working Towards Vibrant Bilateral Friendship Interest of Global Good.

Two persons of the same group -- Ashwani and Bhudev -- who were injured in the incident are being treated at a hospital, Ratna said.

Based on a complaint by the rival party, a case has been lodged against Monu and his associates and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt for Not Inviting President Droupadi Murmu, Says ‘Parliament Not Made With Bricks of Arrogance But With Constitutional Values’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)