Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): One more unidentified terrorist has been gunned down in the encounter that broke out at the Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," said the Kashmir Force Police.

Earlier today, a terrorist was killed in the same encounter.

Firing has been stopped and search is under way, police said.The joint troops have recovered dead bodies of both the terrorists. (ANI)

