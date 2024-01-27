New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, on Saturday held consultations with Justice UU Lalit, former Chief Justice of India and Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Ram Nath Kovind held interactions with Deepak 'Pandurang' Dhavalikar, President, of Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa. The party has offered its strong support to the concept of One Nation One Election, inter alia, because it will strengthen grass-root democracy.

Besides these interactions, the fourth meeting of the committee was also held on Saturday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, NK Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner and Harish Salve, senior advocate attended the meeting.

A presentation was made before the committee based on the research paper 'Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonizing Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India' co-authored by N K Singh and Prachi Mishra, which indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth and result in more government investment in expenditure on capital and revenue, as there would be less expenditure on freebies.

Recently, the Committee had also met a delegation of the Lok Jan Shakti Party, comprising members including Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, President Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Prince Raj (Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Lok Sabha), Sanjay Sarraf, Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Ramji Singh, General Secretary, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

Initiating the discussion, Paras committed his party's complete support to the concept of one nation, one election and said this would end a lot of superfluous expenditure incurred not only by the nation but also by the political parties. Since the beginning of the electoral process, elections have always been held simultaneously until a certain time, so there is no reason why they cannot be restored and synchronised now.

It will save a lot of time for the government to devote to governance. Multiple elections also halt the development process because of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Though initially some sacrifices in terms of curtailment of terms of house, government etc. might happen this has to be undergone in the best national interest, said Pashupati Nath Paras.

The committee had also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh President of ASSOCHAM and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country."

Earlier, the High-Level Committee constituted held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice; Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha; N K Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission; Dr Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner, attended the meeting. Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, joined the meeting virtually.

One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023. (ANI)

