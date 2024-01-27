Every year, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed in India on January 30. This day holds great significance as it marks the punyatithi of one of the most iconic figures in India's struggle for independence. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation, played a pivotal role in leading the nation to freedom through nonviolent civil disobedience. Gandhiji was fondly known as Bapu by the people of India. On the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s Punyatithi, several events and ceremonies are organised across the country to pay homage to the memory of Bapu. As Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the date and significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024. Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About the Day Dedicated to the 'Lion of Punjab'.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024 Date

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, January 30.

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary Significance

Gandhiji is considered the ideal figure in India’s freedom struggle. As per historical records, Bapu was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house while he was on his way toward performing prayers when this incident took place. The assassination happened on January 30, 1948, at age 78. His assassin was Nathuram Godse, a Chitpavan Brahmin from Pune. On this day, people gather at his samadhi (memorial) at Raj Ghat in New Delhi and at several locations around the nation to offer prayers and floral tributes and reflect on Gandhi’s teachings.

On Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, educational institutions, government offices, and various organisations may conduct programs and activities to educate the younger generation about the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is observed not only as a remembrance of Gandhi's sacrifices but also as an opportunity to renew commitment to the values of truth, nonviolence, and communal harmony that he stood for. His principles of Satyagraha and Ahimsa continue to be a source of inspiration for people worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).