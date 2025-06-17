New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday that 'One Nation, One Election' is a vital part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary concept of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." It is not just a slogan but a national approach towards a strong and coordinated democracy, an official release said.

CM Saini said the Haryana government extends its in-principle support to this initiative, and its effective implementation will yield multi-dimensional benefits for the country.

The Chief Minister said this during a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee held in New Chandigarh on Monday. The Committee is on a study tour regarding the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territory Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Chairman of Committee, MP P P Chaudhary, along with several other members, was present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Singh Saini said that the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' will bring significant reforms to the democratic system.

He said that frequent elections hinder development work, as the administrative machinery remains engaged in the election process, directly affecting the general public. Citing Haryana as an example, he said that the state has undergone three major elections within the past year: the Lok Sabha elections from March to June 2024, the Assembly elections from August to October, and the Municipal elections from February to March 2025.

He said that due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct during these elections, the pace of development was disrupted.

"The administration was preoccupied with election duties, and the public had to bear the consequences. Moreover, the expenditure incurred on elections is also very high," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that 'One Nation, One Election' will not only save resources but also reflects the people's sentiment that elections should be held simultaneously to avoid wastage of time and money. This would also increase public participation in the democratic process. Therefore, everyone should unanimously support this initiative, he said.

He suggested that while deciding election dates, socio-cultural factors like agricultural seasons, festivals, wedding seasons, holidays, etc., should be considered to ensure maximum voter participation.

CM Saini said that frequent elections reduce voter enthusiasm, which negatively impacts voter turnout. If elections are held once every five years, it will generate renewed enthusiasm among voters, thereby strengthening democracy and enhancing public participation.

He added that 'One Nation, One Election' would make it possible to hold elections to both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies simultaneously. "This would ensure uniformity in voter awareness campaigns, better coordination in administrative preparations, and optimal use of resources," said the Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by members of Joint Parliamentary Committee, Bhartruhari Mahtab, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, Vijay Kumar Hansdak, Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, P Wilson, Chandan Chauhan, Manish Tewari, Anil Yeshwant Desai, Dr K. Laxman, Saket Gokhale, Bansuri Swaraj, and Chhotelal. BJP State President Mohan Lal Kaushik, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana Pankaj Agarwal, and other dignitaries also remained present on this occasion. (ANI)

