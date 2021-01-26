Itanagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported one new COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 16,820, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

An Army man from Dahung military camp in West Kameng district was detected through RT-PCR test and the patient was asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Four more people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,749, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now is 99.57 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 0.08 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 15 active COVID-19 cases while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at four while, Changlang, Tawang and East Siang districts have three each, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area has three active cases, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 3,90,074 sample tests for COVID-19, including 385 on Monday, he said.

A total of 7,087 health workers, including 796 on Monday have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

Padung said that the state health department has been carrying out inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He said that so far seven cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the state.

The highest numbers of vaccines were administered in Papumpare district so far with a total of 870 persons receiving jabs, followed by Namsai (626) and West Kameng (588), Padung added.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now.

