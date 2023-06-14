New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, SP Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated the "World Blood Donor Day" at RML Hospital, New Delhi as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav and urged all to be part of the noble cause of the Blood Donation drive, following the spirit and rich tradition of Seva and Sahyog.

Baghel said that despite technological advancements, there remains no alternative to blood as one unit of blood can save as many as three lives.

Also Read | Goa Revolution Day 2023: Congress To Launch Yatra From Donapaula to Azad Maidan-Panaji To Discuss Failures of BJP Government.

"We need to focus on demystifying myths related to blood donation and encourage people to donate blood," the Minister added.

S P Baghel urged all citizens to come forward to donate blood.

Also Read | Free Electricity in Karnataka: Registration for Gruha Jyoti Scheme Under Seva Sindhu Portal Postponed to June 18.

"Blood donation is a noble cause and deeply ingrained in our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog. I implore and call on all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood is a significant service to society and mankind in addition to fulfilling the requirement for the country," Baghel said.

The slogan for this year's World Blood Donor Day campaign is 'Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often'. It focuses on patients requiring lifelong blood transfusion support and underlines the role every single person can play by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma.

Accentuating the importance of blood donation and Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Minister of State, said, "In India, the demand for blood transfusion arises every 2 seconds. On average, 14.6 million blood is needed every year and there is always a shortage of 1 million. Besides a lack of understanding and awareness, several myths and facts are associated with blood donation, which discourages healthy people from becoming blood donors."

He said persons suffering from cancer, anaemia and thalassemia require blood frequently.

"Patients like cancer patients, sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia patients, require blood frequently. Every two seconds, someone in India needs blood and one out of every three of us will need blood in our lifetime," the Minister added.

Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav aims to increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components (whole blood/ packed red blood cells/plasma/platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe.

Debunking myths surrounding blood donation, Baghel said, "Blood donation doesn't cause weakness, this is a misconception. A person has 5-6 litres of blood in their body and can donate blood every 90 days (3 months)."

The body can recover blood very quickly; blood plasma volume within 24-48 hours, red blood cells in about 3 weeks and platelets and white blood cells within minutes.

"No weakness comes from this, on the contrary, people have to understand that before donating blood, a blood checkup is done before that, and you cannot donate blood before 3 months, blood donation is very important," he added.

Emphasizing creating awareness about blood donation, the Minister said, "We should understand and teach our future generation about the importance of blood donation and organ donation. He also appealed to the people of the world to donate blood."

He also highlighted spreading awareness to debunk myths in rural areas related to blood donation as people in rural areas are still more surrounded by these myths.

Baghel met the donors at the blood donation camp and appreciated their selfless act. He also felicitated the blood donors who donated blood more than 100 times.

He also highlighted the nationwide drive that is supported by the centralised blood bank management information system called, the E-Rakt Kosh portal, which acts as a national repository of blood donors.

This ensures a robust record of blood donors and will expedite blood availability when in need. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)